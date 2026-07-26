Will injured Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah feature in SL Tests?

Along with Sundar, pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are also set to be ruled out of the entire series.

Rana had suffered a hamstring injury during the third T20I between England and India in Nottingham on July 7.

Meanwhile, Nitish was ruled out due to an aggravated left quadriceps injury ahead of India's tour of Ireland and England in June-July 2026.