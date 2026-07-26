Will injured Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah feature in SL Tests?
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are expected to announce the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next week. According to a report by The Times of India, spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar will not be available for the first Test. The Tamil Nadu cricketer sustained an injury during India's second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 16.
Player absences
Other players who are set to be ruled out
Along with Sundar, pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy are also set to be ruled out of the entire series.
Rana had suffered a hamstring injury during the third T20I between England and India in Nottingham on July 7.
Meanwhile, Nitish was ruled out due to an aggravated left quadriceps injury ahead of India's tour of Ireland and England in June-July 2026.
Fitness concerns
What about Bumrah?
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion in the squad is also dependent on his fitness.
The top-ranked ICC bowler last played a Test match for India against South Africa in November 2025.
He was part of the first two ODIs against England earlier this month but missed out on the third ODI due to a knee injury.
The TOI report added that Bumrah has been asked to rest until July 30.
Information
Update on Sai Sudharsan
The report also stated that India's designated No. 3 batter in Tests, Sai Sudharsan, is yet to recover from his injury. Although Sudharsan scored centuries on India's recent Sri Lanka A tour, his availability could be subject to fitness.
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Schedule of Test series
The first Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and India will be played at Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15. The second Test will be played from August 23 at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.