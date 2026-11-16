SMAT 2026/27: Suryakumar Yadav slams his third successive T20 half-century
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India's premier T20 tournament. The former Indian captain hammered a blistering 82 off 29 balls, helping Mumbai chase down 198 in just 15.4 overs against Gujarat in Kolkata. Suryakumar, who was sacked as India's T20I skipper earlier this year, started his SMAT campaign with a match-winning 60* against Hyderabad.
Knock
Suryakumar powers Mumbai to win
Mumbai made a promising start but lost two wickets within two overs (25/2).
Suryakumar decimated Gujarat's bowlers with his fierce counter-attack. He added 86 runs with Hardik Tamore, powering Mumbai past 110.
Although the latter departed, Suryakumar's blistering half-century had put Mumbai in the driving seat.
While Mumbai won by five wickets, SKY smashed 82 off 29 balls (9 fours and 7 sixes).
Form
Suryakumar's sublime T20 form
As mentioned, Suryakumar starred in Mumbai's SMAT 2026/27 opener against Hyderabad. He scored an unbeaten 60 (21) as Mumbai chased down 173 in 13.1 overs.
This was Suryakumar's first T20 outing since scoring 60 for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).
After the tournament, Suryakumar was removed as India's T20I captain, with Shreyas Iyer replacing him.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Suryakumar, one of the most explosive batters, now owns six tons and 67 half-centuries in T20s, as per Cricinfo.
He has raced to 9,871 runs across 375 matches at an average of around 34.71 and a strike rate of 153-plus (441 sixes).
With 3,272 runs from 113 games at 36.35, Suryakumar is currently India's third-highest run-getter in T20Is.
His tally includes four tons, 25 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 162.94.