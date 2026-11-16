Mumbai made a promising start but lost two wickets within two overs (25/2).

Suryakumar decimated Gujarat's bowlers with his fierce counter-attack. He added 86 runs with Hardik Tamore, powering Mumbai past 110.

Although the latter departed, Suryakumar's blistering half-century had put Mumbai in the driving seat.

While Mumbai won by five wickets, SKY smashed 82 off 29 balls (9 fours and 7 sixes).