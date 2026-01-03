'Unfair' to blame Usman Khawaja for Perth preparation: Steve Smith

Australia's stand-in captain for the Ashes series, Steven Smith , has defended Usman Khawaja against criticism over his preparation for the first Test in Perth. Khawaja suffered back spasms ahead of the first Ashes Test in Perth. Smith called the commentary surrounding Khawaja's injury "unfair," emphasizing that he has always prepared diligently throughout his career. He specifically addressed the incident where Khawaja got injured after playing golf a day before a game, saying it was unfair to single him out for that one occasion.

Statement Khawaja has always prepared the same way: Smith Smith backed Khawaja by saying that the latter has always prepared the same way throughout his career. "In terms of preparation, I think he's always prepared the same way. He's worked hard. Some of the stuff around him getting injured when he played golf the day before the game, that was unfair," he told the reporters.

Career journey Smith acknowledges Khawaja's resilience and adaptability Smith praised Khawaja's ability to adapt and improve his game over a long career. He recalled how dropping him in the subcontinent helped him become one of Australia's best players against spin bowling. "But the way he's been able to play over his 15-year career... it's a credit to him," Smith said. He also expressed hope that he could guide younger players through this transition period for Australian cricket.

Transition phase Smith's perspective on Khawaja's retirement and future Smith also spoke about Khawaja's retirement and how it marks a transition for the Australian Test team. He hinted at his own role in this transition, especially with up to 21 Tests scheduled in 11 months. Smith said he doesn't have an end date in mind but is aware of the need to stagger the changing of the guard. "It probably wouldn't be ideal if him and I went out this week," he added.