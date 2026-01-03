'Unfair' to blame Usman Khawaja for Perth preparation: Steve Smith
What's the story
Australia's stand-in captain for the Ashes series, Steven Smith, has defended Usman Khawaja against criticism over his preparation for the first Test in Perth. Khawaja suffered back spasms ahead of the first Ashes Test in Perth. Smith called the commentary surrounding Khawaja's injury "unfair," emphasizing that he has always prepared diligently throughout his career. He specifically addressed the incident where Khawaja got injured after playing golf a day before a game, saying it was unfair to single him out for that one occasion.
Statement
Khawaja has always prepared the same way: Smith
Smith backed Khawaja by saying that the latter has always prepared the same way throughout his career. "In terms of preparation, I think he's always prepared the same way. He's worked hard. Some of the stuff around him getting injured when he played golf the day before the game, that was unfair," he told the reporters.
Career journey
Smith acknowledges Khawaja's resilience and adaptability
Smith praised Khawaja's ability to adapt and improve his game over a long career. He recalled how dropping him in the subcontinent helped him become one of Australia's best players against spin bowling. "But the way he's been able to play over his 15-year career... it's a credit to him," Smith said. He also expressed hope that he could guide younger players through this transition period for Australian cricket.
Transition phase
Smith's perspective on Khawaja's retirement and future
Smith also spoke about Khawaja's retirement and how it marks a transition for the Australian Test team. He hinted at his own role in this transition, especially with up to 21 Tests scheduled in 11 months. Smith said he doesn't have an end date in mind but is aware of the need to stagger the changing of the guard. "It probably wouldn't be ideal if him and I went out this week," he added.
Retirement
Khawaja to finish with 88 Test caps
Khawaja, Australia's first Muslim Test cricketer, will retire with 88 Test caps under his belt. The 39-year-old will end a Test career that began in 2011 when Ricky Ponting was injured at the SCG. He he has so far racked up 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39. His tally includes 16 tons and 28 half-centuries. The left-handed batter has slammed 3,192 runs from 44 home Tests at an average of 46.94. He owns nine tons at home.