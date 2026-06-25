Smriti Mandhana completes 4,500 runs in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India's Smriti Mandhana entered record books in Women's T20Is. She is now the 2nd batter in WT20I history to score 4,500 runs. Mandhana attained the milestone with her 8th run versus Bangladesh during a Group A ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Manchester. Mandhana was out for 8 runs in a chase of 137. However, India went on to win the contest.
Record
Mandhana joins Bates in illustrious club
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing her 170th match (164 innings), Mandhana owns 4,500 runs at 30.20. She has hit a century and 35 fifties. Mandhana has now joined New Zealand's Suzie Bates in terms of this record. Bates has amassed 4,739 runs from 185 matches (178 innings) at 28.89 with the help of a century and 28 fifties.
Information
691 runs for Mandhana in Women's T20 World Cup
Playing her 29th match in the Women's T20 World Cup, Mandhana has raced to 691 runs at 24.67. In addition to 89 fours, she has hit 16 sixes. Mandhana owns six fifties in the coveted tournament.