India's Smriti Mandhana entered record books in Women's T20Is (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana completes 4,500 runs in Women's T20Is: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:25 pm Jun 25, 202610:25 pm

What's the story

India's Smriti Mandhana entered record books in Women's T20Is. She is now the 2nd batter in WT20I history to score 4,500 runs. Mandhana attained the milestone with her 8th run versus Bangladesh during a Group A ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Manchester. Mandhana was out for 8 runs in a chase of 137. However, India went on to win the contest.