Smriti Mandhana shatters this Mithali Raj record versus PAK (WT20Is)
What's the story
Talismanic batter Smriti Mandhana has gone past Mithali Raj to become India's highest run-scorer against Pakistan in WT20Is. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with her ninth run in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 match at Dubai International Stadium on September 5. Notably, Mandhana perished for a score of 9 versus PAK-W in India's chase of 56. Here are the key stats.
Stats
Mandhana goes past Mithali
According to Cricinfo, Mithali finished with 315 runs across 10 games against Pakistan at a fine average of 45.
Mandhana (316), who entered the game with 307 runs under her belt, took 12 WT20Is against Pakistan to go past Mithali.
The former's tally includes two fifties and a strike rate of 110.1. Mandhana averages 28.72 against the Women in Green.
Asia Cup
Paltry returns vs PAK in Women's T20 Asia Cup
Mithali and Mandhana happen to be the only Indian batters with multiple 50-plus scores against Pakistan in WT20Is.
Meanwhile, current captain Harmanpreet Kaur (230-plus) is the only other Indian with over 150 runs against the team.
Meanwhile, Mandhana's scores versus Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup read 14, 6, 38, 17, 45 and 9.
Stats
A look at her overall WT20I numbers
Meanwhile, Mandhana is currently the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and second in WT20Is.
She has amassed 4,690 runs from 174 WT20I matches (168 innings) at an average of 30.65.
The opener scored a stunning 124 off just 64 balls against Hong Kong, China in her last outing.
This was her 2nd WT20I hundred (50s: 35).