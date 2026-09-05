Smriti Mandhana shatters this Mithali Raj record versus PAK (WT20Is)

According to Cricinfo, Mithali finished with 315 runs across 10 games against Pakistan at a fine average of 45.

Mandhana (316), who entered the game with 307 runs under her belt, took 12 WT20Is against Pakistan to go past Mithali.

The former's tally includes two fifties and a strike rate of 110.1. Mandhana averages 28.72 against the Women in Green.