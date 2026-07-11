Smriti Mandhana becomes youngest woman with 300 international appearances: Stats
What's the story
In a remarkable achievement, Smriti Mandhana has become the youngest woman cricketer in history to play 300 international matches. The milestone was achieved when she took the field for India's Test against England at Lord's today. At just 28 years and 357 days old, Mandhana is now the third Indian woman and the 12th overall to reach this landmark in women's cricket.
Career highlights
Mandhana joins elite list of players
Mandhana's cricketing career has been nothing short of stellar. She has played nine Tests, 120 ODIs, and 171 T20s so far. This makes her the third Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj to have played 300 international matches. Overall, she is the 12th woman cricketer in the world to reach this milestone.
Match details
First-ever women's Test at Lord's
The one-off Test between India and England is also a historic first, the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket.' Mandhana played a crucial innings but narrowly missed out on a century by 17 runs. Her score of 83 was instrumental in helping the Indian team recover after early setbacks against England's bowling attack.
Player's perspective
Mandhana on learning about her milestone match
Before the start of the match, Mandhana revealed that she only learned about her 300th international match on Thursday. "I actually got to know about the 300th international match last night. As a player, you don't really keep track of games across all formats," she said. Remembering her previous experience at Lord's during the 2017 World Cup final, Mandhana expressed gratitude for playing such an important milestone at this iconic venue.
Stats
Here are her international numbers
Mandhana slammed 11 fours and a six in her knock of 83. She faced 108 balls. Across 9 matches (15 innings), Mandhana has raced to 718 runs at an average of 51.28. She smashed her 4th fifty in the format (100s: 2). Her WODI tally reads 5,411 runs from 120 matches at 47.88 (50s: 35, 100s: 14). 4,538 of her runs have come in 171 WT20Is at 30.25 (50s: 35, 100: 1).