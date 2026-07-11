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Home / News / Sports News / Smriti Mandhana becomes youngest woman with 300 international appearances: Stats
Smriti Mandhana becomes youngest woman with 300 international appearances: Stats
Mandhana achieved the milestone on Thursday

Smriti Mandhana becomes youngest woman with 300 international appearances: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 11, 2026
10:14 am
What's the story

In a remarkable achievement, Smriti Mandhana has become the youngest woman cricketer in history to play 300 international matches. The milestone was achieved when she took the field for India's Test against England at Lord's today. At just 28 years and 357 days old, Mandhana is now the third Indian woman and the 12th overall to reach this landmark in women's cricket.

Career highlights

Mandhana joins elite list of players

Mandhana's cricketing career has been nothing short of stellar. She has played nine Tests, 120 ODIs, and 171 T20s so far. This makes her the third Indian woman after Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj to have played 300 international matches. Overall, she is the 12th woman cricketer in the world to reach this milestone.

Match details

First-ever women's Test at Lord's

The one-off Test between India and England is also a historic first, the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, the 'Home of Cricket.' Mandhana played a crucial innings but narrowly missed out on a century by 17 runs. Her score of 83 was instrumental in helping the Indian team recover after early setbacks against England's bowling attack.

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Player's perspective

Mandhana on learning about her milestone match

Before the start of the match, Mandhana revealed that she only learned about her 300th international match on Thursday. "I actually got to know about the 300th international match last night. As a player, you don't really keep track of games across all formats," she said. Remembering her previous experience at Lord's during the 2017 World Cup final, Mandhana expressed gratitude for playing such an important milestone at this iconic venue.

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Stats 

Here are her international numbers 

Mandhana slammed 11 fours and a six in her knock of 83. She faced 108 balls. Across 9 matches (15 innings), Mandhana has raced to 718 runs at an average of 51.28. She smashed her 4th fifty in the format (100s: 2). Her WODI tally reads 5,411 runs from 120 matches at 47.88 (50s: 35, 100s: 14). 4,538 of her runs have come in 171 WT20Is at 30.25 (50s: 35, 100: 1).

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