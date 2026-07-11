Smriti Mandhana becomes youngest woman with 300 international appearances: Stats

Player's perspective

Mandhana on learning about her milestone match

Before the start of the match, Mandhana revealed that she only learned about her 300th international match on Thursday. "I actually got to know about the 300th international match last night. As a player, you don't really keep track of games across all formats," she said. Remembering her previous experience at Lord's during the 2017 World Cup final, Mandhana expressed gratitude for playing such an important milestone at this iconic venue.