Smriti Mandhana resumes training after wedding controversy: Details here

Indian cricket team vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana , has resumed training ahead of the five-match Women's T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting December 21 at home. Her return to the field comes after a major personal announcement that had been widely speculated. Mandhana recently took to social media, confirming that her wedding to composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been "called off."

Personal challenges Mandhana confirms cancelation of her wedding Mandhana's Instagram Story from Sunday put an end to weeks of speculation about her personal life. "Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," she wrote. Mandhana, who is known for being a private person, requested everyone to respect the privacy of both families.

Postponement Wedding was postponed due to medical emergencies The wedding, originally scheduled for November 23, was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital due to a heart-related issue. The next day, Muchhal was also hospitalized in Sangli, where the wedding was set to take place. Both have since been discharged and are recovering. Mandhana, in her statement, also reaffirmed her commitment to her cricketing career.