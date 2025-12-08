Smriti Mandhana resumes training after wedding controversy: Details here
What's the story
Indian cricket team vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, has resumed training ahead of the five-match Women's T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting December 21 at home. Her return to the field comes after a major personal announcement that had been widely speculated. Mandhana recently took to social media, confirming that her wedding to composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been "called off."
Personal challenges
Mandhana confirms cancelation of her wedding
Mandhana's Instagram Story from Sunday put an end to weeks of speculation about her personal life. "Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," she wrote. Mandhana, who is known for being a private person, requested everyone to respect the privacy of both families.
Postponement
Wedding was postponed due to medical emergencies
The wedding, originally scheduled for November 23, was indefinitely postponed after Mandhana's father, Shriniwas Mandhana, was rushed to the hospital due to a heart-related issue. The next day, Muchhal was also hospitalized in Sangli, where the wedding was set to take place. Both have since been discharged and are recovering. Mandhana, in her statement, also reaffirmed her commitment to her cricketing career.
Upcoming matches
Mandhana's return to training and future commitments
Mandhana's return to training is crucial for Team India as it prepares for its first series after the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The WT20I series against Sri Lanka will be a tune-up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year, starting June 12 in England. Following the series, Mandhana will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL), starting January 9 in Navi Mumbai.