Extensive rehabilitation helps Shubman Gill recover from his neck injury

Indian batter Shubman Gill is set to feature in the impending T20I series against South Africa , starting December 9 in Cuttack. Gill, India's T20I vice-captain, has recovered from a severe neck injury he sustained while playing a sweep shot during the 1st Test against South Africa last month. The complicated injury had forced him to miss the 2nd Test in Guwahati and the following ODI series.

Recovery process Gill cleared to play SA T20Is Gill underwent extensive rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He has now been cleared to participate in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which begins on Tuesday. Speaking about his recovery on bcci.tv, Gill said, "I'm feeling much better. I think the day that I came here, from that day till today, I've had quite a bit of skill sessions and some training sessions."

Training details Gill's training and rehabilitation at BCCI CoE The BCCI shared footage of Gill's training and rehabilitation under the guidance of strength and conditioning coach S Rajnikanth. In the video, he can be seen shadow practicing the sweep shot. He also spoke about the time spent at the National Cricket Academy during his early years. Notably, the facility has now been converted into a huge CoE.

