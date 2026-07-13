Sneh Rana becomes fifth Indian woman with 30 Test wickets
What's the story
India beat England by 270 runs to win the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's. The hosts perished for 186 on Day 4 while chasing 457. While Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone showed some fight in the chase, Sneh Rana took four wickets. Rana, who concluded with figures of 2/41 and 4/42, became the fifth Indian woman with 30-plus Test wickets.
Spell
Four wickets in final innings
Chasing a mammoth total, England slumped to 6/2 on Day 3. Rana then dismissed skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, further reducing England to 23/3.
The Indian seamer removed Mady Villiers as England lost their sixth wicket before stumps.
On the fourth morning, Rana dismissed Amy Jones, who raced to her half-century. Her fourth wicket came in the form of Sophie Ecclestone.
Milestone
Rana joins these names
As mentioned, Rana became the fifth Indian to complete 30 wickets in WTests. She joined Diana Edulji (63), Diana Edulji (60), Jhulan Goswami (44), and Neetu David (41).
In six WTests, the Indian pacer has raced to 30 wickets at an average of 20.96. This was her third four-wicket haul in WTests.
Her tally includes a fifer and a match haul of 10 wickets.