Sneh Rana becomes fifth Indian woman with 30 Test wickets

As mentioned, Rana became the fifth Indian to complete 30 wickets in WTests. She joined Diana Edulji (63), Diana Edulji (60), Jhulan Goswami (44), and Neetu David (41).

In six WTests, the Indian pacer has raced to 30 wickets at an average of 20.96. This was her third four-wicket haul in WTests.

Her tally includes a fifer and a match haul of 10 wickets.