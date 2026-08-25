Sonal Dinusha slams third successive 80-plus score vs India (Tests)
What's the story
Sonal Dinusha, a young Sri Lankan all-rounder, has been a major challenge for the Indian team in the ongoing Test series. He scored his maiden Test century against India in the opener and is now making life difficult for Indian bowlers with his determined innings in the second Test in Colombo. The left-handed spin-bowling all-rounder has now recorded three back-to-back scores of 80 or more in this series. Here we look at his performance and stats,
Knock
Another fine hand from the southpaw
In Colombo, Dinusha arrived with his team struggling at 137/5 against India's first innings total of 503/9d.
Despite limited support from his teammates, Dinusha stood firm in an effort to save his team from follow-on.
The youngster dominated a 57-run eighth-wicket stand with Keshara Nuwantha (18) before further adding 35 runs alongside Lahiru Kumara (8).
Dinusha returned unbeaten on 85 off 137 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) as the hosts finished Day 3 at 265/8.
1st Test
Two fine knocks in Galle
Albeit in a losing cause, Dinusha put on a stellar show in the opener as well.
The 25-year-old batsman scored a fine century in Sri Lanka's first innings, hitting 100 runs off 168 balls. It was his maiden Test ton.
Dinusha became just the seventh Sri Lankan batter to score a Test century against India while batting at number six or lower, as per Cricinfo.
The left-handed batsman faced 128 balls in his second outing, scoring 84 runs.
Background
Early life and domestic career of Sonal Dinusha
Born in 2000, Dinusha was a part of the Sri Lankan squad in the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup.
He made his First-Class debut in 2018 for Colombo Cricket Club.
Before making his international debut, he had already established himself as a quality all-rounder.
Dinusha made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Colombo last year, scoring 11 runs and taking two wickets.
He improved his performance with scores of 43 and 92 against West Indies before the home Test series against India.
Career
Here are his FC stats
Dinusha has now raced to 455 runs across eight innings of five Tests at a stunning average of 75.83.
The lowest of his four 50-plus scores has been 80.
Overall, he currently has 12 tons and 21 fifties across 70 matches in First-Class cricket.
This tally includes over 3,950 runs at a fine average of 46-plus.
With his left-arm spin, Dinusha has also claimed 133 wickets at 28-plus (5W: 7).
Six of his scalps have come in Tests at 53.50.