Sonal Dinusha slams third successive 80-plus score vs India (Tests)

In Colombo, Dinusha arrived with his team struggling at 137/5 against India's first innings total of 503/9d.

Despite limited support from his teammates, Dinusha stood firm in an effort to save his team from follow-on.

The youngster dominated a 57-run eighth-wicket stand with Keshara Nuwantha (18) before further adding 35 runs alongside Lahiru Kumara (8).

Dinusha returned unbeaten on 85 off 137 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) as the hosts finished Day 3 at 265/8.