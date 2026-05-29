IPL: Jaiswal suffers dip in form, gets overshadowed by Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered another early dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Jaiswal was out for one run off 2 balls in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Friday. Notably, Jaiswal started the season well before seeing his form suffer. On the other hand, his opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been going strongly, scoring big runs and also breaking records. We decode the details.

Information An early dismissal for Jaiswal versus Gujarat Jaiswal was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Siraj in the opening over. A back of a length ball angling into the left-hander had no room on offer for Jaiswal. Keen to score runs, he shaped for the pull and was cramped up, miscuing the ball over to backward square leg.

Jaiswal 3 fifties and 427 runs for Jaiswal in IPL 2026 Jaiswal last scored a fifty this season last month versus PBKS here in Mullanpur. Since then, he owns scores of 6, 3. 12, 43, 27, 29 and 1. In 16 IPL games this season, Jaiswal owns 427 runs at 30.50 with the help of three fifties. His strike rate is 152.50. He has managed 52 fours and 18 sixes.

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