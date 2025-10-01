Sophie Devine becomes third-oldest centurion in WODI World Cup: Stats 

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine slammed an incredible century in their 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup opener against Australia in Indore. Devine reached the three-figure mark off 107 balls as the White Ferns attempted to chase down 327 runs. She led from the front after NZ slumped to 0/2 in a daunting run chase. However, her 112-run knock went in vain. Devine also completed 4,000 runs in WODIs.

Achievement Devine once again shines in World Cup opener Albeit in a losing cause, Devine's century was a testament to her skill and resilience. The right-handed batter has been an integral part of the White Ferns for years, consistently delivering impressive performances. According to ESPNcricinfo, she slammed her ninth century in WODI cricket. Her tally also includes 16 half-centuries. Devine also raced to her third century in the Women's ODI World Cup, the second-most for NZ after Suzie Bates (4).

Knock Devine's knock kept NZ alive NZ had a woeful start as they lost Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates with no runs. However, Amelia Kerr and Devine steadied the ship with a 75-run stand. Although Kerr departed, Devine held her end, sharing notable stands with Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, and Isabella Gaze. This propelled the White Ferns past 200. However, Devine's departure in the 43rd over was the final nail in the coffin. Annabel Sutherland knocked her over for 112 (12 fours and 3 sixes).

Information Third-oldest centurion in WODI World Cup As per Cricbuzz, at 36 years and 30 days, Devine has become the third-oldest batter with a century in Women's ODI World Cup history. She is only behind Barb Bevege (39y 48d) and Janette Brittin (38y 161d).

Information Second NZ batter with WODI World Cup century against Australia According to Cricbuzz, Devine is the second NZ batter with a Women's World Cup century against Australia after Bates (102 runs at Cuttack in 2013). She also became the second batter to do so against Australia while chasing, joining Nat Sciver-Brunt.