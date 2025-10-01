Women's World Cup: Australia begin title defense by beating NZ

Australia began their ICC Women's ODI World Cup title defense with a win over New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium. The seven-time champions racked up 326 in 49.3 overs on the back of Ashleigh Gardner 's rescuing ton. The White Ferns lost by 89 runs after a lone effort from centurion Sophie Devine. Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux took three wickets each for Australia.

Start Australia falter after fine start Electing to bat, Australia had a solid start, with openers Alyssa Healy (19) and Phoebe Litchfield (45) adding 40 runs. Although the duo departed, Ellyse Perry's 33 propelled the Aussies past 100. With the departure of Beth Mooney, Australia were down to 128/5 in the 22nd over. Gardner, with all her experience, bolstered Australia with the lower middle order.

Century Gardner's maiden century in Women's World Cup Tahlia McGrath (26), Sophie Molineux (14), and Kim Garth (38), duly supported Gardner's bid to get Australia past 300. Gardner departed in the 47th over, falling to Bree Illing. She hammered an innings-defining 115 off 83 balls, a knock laced with 16 fours and a six. Gardner raced to her second century in WODIs and maiden in the Women's World Cup.

NZ innings NZ were alive despite woeful start NZ had a woeful start as they lost Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates with no runs. However, Amelia Kerr and Devine steadied the ship with a 75-run stand. Although Kerr departed, Devine held her end, sharing notable stands with Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, and Isabella Gaze. This propelled the White Ferns past 200 as they were alive in the run chase.

Information NZ perish soon after Devine's dismissal Devine's departure in the 43rd over was the final nail in the coffin for the White Ferns. Annabel Sutherland knocked her over for 112-ball 112 (12 fours and 3 sixes). NZ Women later perished for 237 in 43.2 overs.

Feats Third-oldest centurion in WODI World Cup As per Cricbuzz, at 36 years and 30 days, Devine has become the third-oldest batter with a Women's ODI World Cup century, joining Barb Bevege (39y 48d) and Janette Brittin (38y 161d). Devine is the second NZ batter with a Women's WC century against Australia after Bates (102 runs in 2013). She also became the second batter to do so against Australia while chasing.

Milestone Devine gets to 4,000 WODI runs During her stay, Devine also became the fourth player with 4,000 runs for New Zealand in WODIs. In 153 WODIs, she has raced to 4,101 runs at an average of 32.29. Her tally includes nine tons, 16 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 85.33. In terms of ODI runs for the White Ferns, she is only behind Bates (5,896) and Amy Satterthwaite (4,639).

Bowling What about the bowlers? Jess Kerr (3/59) and Lea Tahuhu (3/42) took three wickets each for NZ in the first innings. On the other hand, Sophie Molineux (3/25) and Annabel Sutherland (3/26) finished with three-fers for the Aussies. Notably, all three of Sutherland's wickets came in her final over, marking only the fourth such instance in a Women's ODI World Cup match, according to Cricbuzz.

Information Australia's unbeaten run against NZ As per Cricbuzz, Australia claimed their 16th successive WODI win against New Zealand (completed matches). They last lost to New Zealand in February 2017. Australia also won their fourth consecutive match against NZ in the Women's ODI World Cups.