Yuzvendra Chahal set to play again for Northamptonshire next year

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will return to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club for the latter half of 2026. The leg-spinner has previously played for Northamptonshire in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The club recently informed that Chahal will be available for the One-Day Cup and County Championship during his stint with the club. Chahal has already taken an impressive 31 wickets in two County Championship stints at The County Ground.

International impact Chahal's experience will be crucial for Northamptonshire With a whopping 217 wickets for India in ODIs and T20Is over seven years, Chahal's return will bring a wealth of experience and skill to the Northamptonshire squad. The leg-spinner expressed his excitement about returning to the club, saying he feels like it's home and loves playing cricket there. He is looking forward to pushing for more success with the team next year.

Coach's remarks Darren Lehmann excited to work with Chahal again Darren Lehmann, the head coach of Northamptonshire, is also delighted to have Chahal back in his squad. He sees the leg-spinner as a "role model for younger players." Lehmann praised Chahal as a "magnificent asset" to the squad whose career record speaks volumes about his class and experience. He is looking forward to working with him again in 2026.