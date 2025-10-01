Yuzvendra Chahal set to play again for Northamptonshire next year
What's the story
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will return to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club for the latter half of 2026. The leg-spinner has previously played for Northamptonshire in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The club recently informed that Chahal will be available for the One-Day Cup and County Championship during his stint with the club. Chahal has already taken an impressive 31 wickets in two County Championship stints at The County Ground.
International impact
Chahal's experience will be crucial for Northamptonshire
With a whopping 217 wickets for India in ODIs and T20Is over seven years, Chahal's return will bring a wealth of experience and skill to the Northamptonshire squad. The leg-spinner expressed his excitement about returning to the club, saying he feels like it's home and loves playing cricket there. He is looking forward to pushing for more success with the team next year.
Coach's remarks
Darren Lehmann excited to work with Chahal again
Darren Lehmann, the head coach of Northamptonshire, is also delighted to have Chahal back in his squad. He sees the leg-spinner as a "role model for younger players." Lehmann praised Chahal as a "magnificent asset" to the squad whose career record speaks volumes about his class and experience. He is looking forward to working with him again in 2026.
Experience
A look at his white-ball stats
Chahal last played for Team India in August 2023. The 35-year-old has since been on the sidelines, though he continues to shine in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal, who was once India's go-to bowler in white-ball cricket, has picked up 121 scalps in 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13. He owns 5 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers with an economy rate of 5.26, with a career-best of 6/42. In T20Is, Chahal boasts 96 wickets (80 matches) at 25.09.