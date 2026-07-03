Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone becomes most successful spinner
What's the story
England's Sophie Ecclestone has become the most successful spinner in the history of ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Ecclestone attained the landmark with her only wicket against South Africa at the Kennington Oval in a crucial semi-final clash. England defeated SA Women by 40 runs to set up a finale clash against Australia at Lord's on Sunday. Here are further details.
Record
Ecclestone surpasses New Zealand's Amelia Kerr
Ecclestone bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/21. She steered clear of New Zealand's Amelia Kerr to become the most successful spinner in the global tournament. Most wickets by spinners in Women's T20 World Cup 38 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)* 37 - Amelia Kerr (NZ) 33 - Stafanie Taylor (WI) 32 - Afy Fletcher (WI) 29 - Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)
Information
4th-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is
Ecclestone owns 153 scalps in Women's T20Is from 112 games. She averages 16.39. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is now the 4th-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She surpassed Australia's Megan Schutt (152 wickets). Only Deepti Sharma (168), Thipatcha Putthawong (165) and Henriette Ishimwe (164) are ahead.