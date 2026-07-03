England's Sophie Ecclestone has become the most successful spinner (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone becomes most successful spinner

By Rajdeep Saha 03:30 am Jul 03, 202603:30 am

What's the story

England's Sophie Ecclestone has become the most successful spinner in the history of ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Ecclestone attained the landmark with her only wicket against South Africa at the Kennington Oval in a crucial semi-final clash. England defeated SA Women by 40 runs to set up a finale clash against Australia at Lord's on Sunday. Here are further details.