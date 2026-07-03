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Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone becomes most successful spinner 
England's Sophie Ecclestone has become the most successful spinner (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone becomes most successful spinner 

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 03, 2026
03:30 am
What's the story

England's Sophie Ecclestone has become the most successful spinner in the history of ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Ecclestone attained the landmark with her only wicket against South Africa at the Kennington Oval in a crucial semi-final clash. England defeated SA Women by 40 runs to set up a finale clash against Australia at Lord's on Sunday. Here are further details.

Record

Ecclestone surpasses New Zealand's Amelia Kerr

Ecclestone bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/21. She steered clear of New Zealand's Amelia Kerr to become the most successful spinner in the global tournament. Most wickets by spinners in Women's T20 World Cup 38 - Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)* 37 - Amelia Kerr (NZ) 33 - Stafanie Taylor (WI) 32 - Afy Fletcher (WI) 29 - Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)

Information

4th-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is

Ecclestone owns 153 scalps in Women's T20Is from 112 games. She averages 16.39. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is now the 4th-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She surpassed Australia's Megan Schutt (152 wickets). Only Deepti Sharma (168), Thipatcha Putthawong (165) and Henriette Ishimwe (164) are ahead.

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