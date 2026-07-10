One-off Test, England's Sophie Ecclestone claims three-fer versus IND-W: Stats

Numbers

Ecclestone races to 43 Test scalps

Ecclestone has raced to 43 Test scalps from 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 29.25. As per ESPNcricinfo, 16 of her wickets have come against IND-W from three matches at 27.56. On home soil, the spinner has amassed 26 wickets from 5 matches at 25.07. She is now the 5th-highest wicket-taker for England, surpassing GE McConway, who bagged 40 scalps.