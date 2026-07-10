One-off Test, England's Sophie Ecclestone claims three-fer versus IND-W: Stats
What's the story
India were bowled out for 285 runs in their one-off Women's Test match against England at Lord's, London. The visitors were cruising at one stage with a score of 190/3 but suffered a major collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 95 runs. England's spinners Sophie Ecclestone and debutant Mady Villiers shared five wickets between them to orchestrate the turnaround. Here's more.
Bowling
Ecclestone shines with a three-fer
Ecclestone managed 3/68 from 21.5 overs. She clocked 2 maidens. Ecclestone cleaned up the tail with ruthless efficiency. She trapped Sayali Satghare (1) LBW before ending Deepti Sharma's valiant knock of 57 as she was caught by mid-wicket. Ecclestone wrapped up the innings by castling Kranti Gaud (1), receiving a warm reception from over 10,700 fans at Lord's.
Numbers
Ecclestone races to 43 Test scalps
Ecclestone has raced to 43 Test scalps from 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 29.25. As per ESPNcricinfo, 16 of her wickets have come against IND-W from three matches at 27.56. On home soil, the spinner has amassed 26 wickets from 5 matches at 25.07. She is now the 5th-highest wicket-taker for England, surpassing GE McConway, who bagged 40 scalps.
Do you know?
Highest wicket-taker for England Women in internationals
Ecclestone is now the highest wicket-taker for England Women in international cricket across formats. Ecclestone has amassed 338 wickets (also 141 in WODIs and 154 in WT20Is). She surpassed Katherine Sciver-Brunt, who managed 335 wickets in her career.