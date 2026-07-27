Chief selector Bashar explains rationale behind Soumya Sarkar's Test call-up

Bashar acknowledged that the selectors considered other openers but felt they weren't ready for Australia.

He said, "We definitely had a few things in mind. When we picked Soumya, we had in mind that we are going to have two left-handers at the same time."

He also added that "Soumya Sarkar is definitely someone who has played international cricket for a long time, and the pace we are expecting in Australia, he is used to it."