Chief selector Bashar explains rationale behind Soumya Sarkar's Test call-up
What's the story
Bangladesh chief selector Habibul Bashar has revealed the rationale behind Soumya Sarkar's surprise inclusion in the Test squad for the first match against Australia. The left-handed batsman last played a Test match in February 2021 against West Indies. Bashar said that Sarkar's experience and ability to handle pace made him a good fit for Australian conditions.
Selection criteria
Bashar felt other openers weren't ready
Bashar acknowledged that the selectors considered other openers but felt they weren't ready for Australia.
He said, "We definitely had a few things in mind. When we picked Soumya, we had in mind that we are going to have two left-handers at the same time."
He also added that "Soumya Sarkar is definitely someone who has played international cricket for a long time, and the pace we are expecting in Australia, he is used to it."
Stats
Here are his FC stats
During his absence from the Test side, Soumya has played 27 First-Class matches with an average of 44.47 and three centuries, as per Cricinfo.
Overall in FC cricket, he owns 5,456 runs from 98 matches (171 innings) at 33.67 (100s: 6, 50s: 35).
However, his recent ODI form this year hasn't been impressive either, averaging just 21.42 in seven matches with one half-century.
Performance impact
Joy's recent form was a concern
Bashar also revealed that Mahmudul Hasan Joy's recent form and technique were major factors in the selectors' decision.
He said, "We are a little worried about Joy's performance and the way he is batting."
Despite being a right-handed opener, Joy's inconsistency led to his exclusion from the squad.
Keeper choice
Jaker Ali earned his place back
Bashar defended the selection of wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali, who last played a Test in 2025.
He said Ali earned his place through strong performances after being dropped from the Test side.
"Jaker Ali was not playing badly when he was playing the Test match," Bashar said, explaining why they chose him over Mahidul Islam Ankon for this series against Australia.
Injury update
The Litton injury saga explained
Bashar explained the complex recovery process of Litton Kumar Das, who is unavailable for the opening Test due to an injury.
He said multiple scans initially suggested that the injury wasn't serious, but further examinations revealed a grade one tear.
"I can't really blame the medical department because when the scans came, they showed something that was initially detected," he said.
Workload debate
Nahid Rana's exclusion amid workload concerns explained
Bashar also defended Bangladesh's handling of Nahid Rana after the fast bowler was ruled out of the Australia series, amid criticism over poor workload management.
He said GPS trackers are used to monitor players' workloads and make decisions accordingly.
"With Nahid Rana, we always respect the workload management," Bashar said, adding that "he was available according to workload management in the Test match too."