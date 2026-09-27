How Sourav Ganguly built Team India's fearless generation
What's the story
Sourav Ganguly inherited an Indian team searching for belief and helped shape a side that increasingly refused to be intimidated. His captaincy combined bold selection calls, faith in emerging talent and a willingness to challenge stronger opponents. By backing players such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan, Ganguly helped create a generation that believed India could compete anywhere.
#1
He trusted young talent early
Ganguly understood that India needed more than established names to build a stronger future.
He gave opportunities to emerging players including Yuvraj, Zaheer and Harbhajan, while backing Sehwag as his attacking game developed.
These decisions were not always conventional, but Ganguly was prepared to accept the risks involved. His support gave young players the freedom to establish themselves internationally.
#2
He backed Sehwag to open
One of Ganguly's significant tactical calls was helping move Sehwag towards the opening role in Test cricket.
Sehwag had made his Test debut batting at No.6, but his aggressive approach offered India a different way to begin an innings.
The decision allowed Sehwag's natural attacking instincts to flourish and eventually produced one of the most distinctive opening partnerships in modern Test cricket.
#3
He gave Harbhajan responsibility against Australia
Ganguly was willing to make difficult selection choices when he believed a player could change a match.
During the 2001 Australia series, Harbhajan received significant responsibility and responded with a defining performance.
India recovered from a heavy defeat in Mumbai to win the series 2-1.
The success demonstrated that Ganguly was willing to trust emerging match-winners in high-pressure contests.
#4
He changed India's attitude overseas
For years, overseas cricket had represented a major challenge for India.
Ganguly increasingly encouraged his team to approach foreign conditions with greater ambition rather than simply trying to survive.
His tenure included important victories outside India, while players such as Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sehwag and the developing pace attack strengthened the team's competitiveness.
The underlying message was straightforward: India belonged in challenging environments.
#5
The NatWest final showed his faith in youth
India's 2002 NatWest final victory became one of the clearest examples of Ganguly's willingness to trust younger players.
Chasing 326 at Lord's, India slipped to 146/5 before Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif rebuilt the innings.
Both were only in their early twenties, yet they handled the pressure brilliantly.
Ganguly's selection choices helped create the opportunity for their decisive partnership.
#6
He allowed players to be themselves
Ganguly's leadership was not simply about issuing instructions; it also involved understanding individual personalities.
His experience with Sehwag illustrated that lesson.
During the NatWest final, Sehwag continued attacking despite Ganguly initially asking him to adopt a more conservative approach.
Ganguly later acknowledged that a captain sometimes needs to adapt to a player's natural style rather than impose a single method on everyone.
#7
He helped open the door for MS Dhoni
Ganguly played an important role in bringing MS Dhoni into India's ODI setup in 2004, later confirming that he had told selectors to pick the wicketkeeper-batter.
After Dhoni's early matches at No. 7, Ganguly promoted him to No. 3 against Pakistan at Visakhapatnam.
Dhoni responded with 148, providing an early glimpse of the match-winning ability Ganguly had identified.