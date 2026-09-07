Gerald Coetzee returns to South Africa's squad for Australia ODIs
What's the story
Gerald Coetzee has been named in the 16-member squad for South Africa's upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The selection boosts the side, which has already been hit by injuries to key players like Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger. This will be Coetzee's first ODI appearance since the 2023 World Cup, having battled injury issues in recent times. Here are further details.
Coetzee
A look at Coetzee's journey
As mentioned, Coetzee hasn't played ODIs for South Africa since the 2023 World Cup.
The right-arm seamer was a revelation in that tournament, having taken 20 wickets from eight games at an average of 19.80.
Overall, Coetzee has taken 31 wickets from 14 ODIs at an average of 23.22. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.48.
Takeaways
Other key changes in South Africa's squad
Aiden Markram will only be available for the second and third ODIs of the series.
The South African team has also made some changes from their last ODI series, leaving out players like Prenelan Subrayen, Rubin Hermann, and Dewald Brevis.
The squad also sees the return of Tristan Stubbs and veteran David Miller after an absence from ODIs.
Strategic approach
Coach Shukri Conrad on World Cup importance
South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad emphasized the importance of this series in shaping their squad for the upcoming World Cup.
He said, "With the World Cup just over a year away, this series marks an important step in shaping the squad as we build toward the tournament, while also giving those players who are in the frame opportunities when we face Bangladesh and England later in the season."
He also spoke about his vision for a balanced middle order that can be explosive while absorbing pressure.
Information
SA's ODI squad for Australia series
ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj.
Information
Schedule of ODI series
The ODI series against Australia will be played in Durban on September 24, and the remaining two matches are scheduled for September 27 (Johannesburg) and 30 (Potchefstroom). This will be South Africa's first home ODI series since hosting Pakistan in December 2024.