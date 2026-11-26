SA's Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka ruled out of Bangladesh series
What's the story
South Africa will be without fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka for their upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. Both players have been ruled out due to injuries. Coetzee suffered an adductor injury while playing for the Lions in a First-Class match against North West Dragons. He was part of both ODI and T20I squads for the tour.
Injury update
Maphaka suffers setback during training
Maphaka, who was recovering from a right hamstring injury, suffered a setback during training.
As a result, he has been withdrawn from the T20I squad and South Africa A's one-day squad for their series against England Lions.
A CSA statement on Thursday read, "Maphaka suffered a setback from his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training, and as a precautionary measure, has been withdrawn from the T20I squad."
Squad changes
Other players get opportunities in national team
In the wake of these injuries, Tiaan van Vuuren has been called up to the ODI side for the first time.
Eathan Bosch and uncapped fast bowler JJ Basson have been included in the T20I squad.
Meanwhile, Bayanda Mojola and Okuhle Cele have been added to the South Africa A squad for their series against England Lions.
Squads
South Africa squads for Bangladesh series
ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, and Tiaan van Vuuren.
T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, and JJ Basson.
Information
Schedule of white-ball series
After two Tests, South Africa will host Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is. The 50-over games will be played between December 1 and 7, followed by T20Is on December 10, 12, and 13.