Maphaka, who was recovering from a right hamstring injury, suffered a setback during training.

As a result, he has been withdrawn from the T20I squad and South Africa A's one-day squad for their series against England Lions.

A CSA statement on Thursday read, "Maphaka suffered a setback from his recovery from a right hamstring injury during training, and as a precautionary measure, has been withdrawn from the T20I squad."