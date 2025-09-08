SA fined for slow over-rate in 3rd ODI vs England
What's the story
South Africa have been fined 5% of their match fee for a slow over-rate during the 3rd and final ODI against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The penalty was imposed by Javagal Srinath, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after South Africa fell short by an over, even after time allowances were taken into consideration. Captain Temba Bavuma accepted the sanction without contesting it.
Regulation
Article 2.22 of ICC Code of Conduct
The penalty imposed on the Proteas falls under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. It deals with minimum over-rate offenses. According to this rule, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time. This is a standard procedure followed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure teams maintain an acceptable pace during matches.
Information
On-field umpires level charge against SA
The charge against South Africa was leveled by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Russell Warren, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Mike Burns. The decision to impose the fine was based on the umpires' assessment of the over-rate.
Match summary
How the match panned out
Despite losing the three-match series, England hammered South Africa in the 3rd ODI. The Harry Brook-led side scored a mammoth 414/5 before bowling SA out for 72/9. SA skipper Temba Bavuma didn't bat due to injury. Notably, England recorded the largest margin of victory in ODI history. While Joe Root and Jacob Bethell slammed tons, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Adil Rasid rumpled SA.