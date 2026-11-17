SA ended Day 2 at 287 /4, responding to Bangladesh's first innings total of 400/10.

The third day began with Ryan Rickelton scoring an easy boundary through point.

In what looked like a blow for Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud's elbow injury forced him off the field in the third over of the morning session.

Rickelton's boundary brought up South Africa's 300, before he hit another four through fine-leg.

Bavuma also scored a boundary through covers but showed signs of a calf niggle.