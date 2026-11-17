Johannesburg Test: Rain play spoilsport as SA approach Bangladesh's score
What's the story
Day 3 of the opening Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Johannesburg was marred by heavy rain, lightning, and a hailstorm. Such were the woes that the entire second and third sessions were washed out. The rain started pouring soon after lunch, as South Africa's score stood at 386 for 7 at the end of the day's play.
Match details
Injury concerns for SA in morning session
SA ended Day 2 at 287 /4, responding to Bangladesh's first innings total of 400/10.
The third day began with Ryan Rickelton scoring an easy boundary through point.
In what looked like a blow for Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud's elbow injury forced him off the field in the third over of the morning session.
Rickelton's boundary brought up South Africa's 300, before he hit another four through fine-leg.
Bavuma also scored a boundary through covers but showed signs of a calf niggle.
Player updates
Bavuma retires hurt; Taskin strikes
Debutant Mahfijul Islam dropped Rickelton on 30, adding to his earlier life when Litton Das dropped him on nought.
Shortly after Bangladesh took the second new ball, Bavuma retired hurt in the 84th over with a score of 49 off 105 balls.
Taskin Ahmed capitalized on this opportunity and dismissed Wiaan Mulder for a duck in the next over.
Match progress
Mahmud returns as SA lose 3 wickets
Marco Jansen (8) was also dismissed after edging a delivery closer to his body.
However, Mahmud returned to the field with heavy strapping on his right arm and had Simon Harmer (1) caught behind.
This was Litton's sixth catch of the innings as South Africa went into lunch still 14 runs in deficit.
Rickelton, batting on 56* off 104 balls, will have the onus to power SA's score.
Information
Four-fer for Mahmud
Mahmud ended the day with figures of 4/72 from 20.4 overs. Taskin Ahmed's current figures read 2/88 from 23 overs. The other fallen wicket belongs to part-timer Mominul Haque. Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are yet to strike in this innings.