World Cup 2026, Spain cruise past Austria, reach R16: Stats
What's the story
Spain cruised into the Round of 16 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a resounding 3-0 victory over Austria. The Round of 32 match took place in Los Angeles and was a major boost for Luis de la Fuente's European champions. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice while Pedro Porro added another to seal the comfortable win. The result ended Austria's hopes of progressing further in the tournament. Here's more.
Match highlights
Oyarzabal and Porro hand Spain 1st-half advantage
Spain started the match on a strong note, with Marc Cucurella's goal controversially ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper. Despite the setback, they kept pushing forward. Oyarzabal finally broke the deadlock late in the first half, giving Spain a well-deserved lead. Porro doubled their advantage soon after by heading in from close range, quashing Austria's hopes of a comeback.
Final touch
Oyarzabal's brace seals comfortable win for La Roja
Oyarzabal scored his second goal of the match in the dying minutes, converting Cucurella's cross. This not only sealed a convincing victory for Spain but also sent a clear message to other World Cup heavyweights. Despite some underwhelming performances in the group stage, Luis de la Fuente's team has yet to concede a goal at this tournament and is now 34 matches unbeaten within 90 minutes in competitive internationals.
Upcoming match
Spain eye glory as they return to knockout stage
Spain's next challenge in the tournament will be against either Portugal or Croatia. The team has shown glimpses of their potential throughout the tournament, and if they can maintain their defensive solidity, they have the firepower to take on stronger teams. This win over Austria marks Spain's first knockout stage victory since they were crowned champions back in 2010.