FIFA World Cup: Spain's final training session gets canceled
What's the story
Spain's last training session before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final was canceled due to severe thunderstorms in New York and New Jersey. The team was scheduled to practice at the Melanie Lane training ground in New Jersey, but after an initial delay, the session was called off entirely. Meanwhile, their opponents Argentina were able to train after a 45-minute delay at a different location, as per BBC Sport.
Weather warning
Players are warming up indoors
New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani has issued a flood advisory for the city, warning residents not to "risk your safety in these dangerous conditions."
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the training session was suspended as per US storm safety protocol.
The players are now warming up indoors instead of outside on the pitches at Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey.
Safety measures
No alternative slots for Spain
The US protocol dictates that any outdoor sporting event must be suspended if there is lightning or electrical activity within an eight-mile radius of the venue.
Resumption is only permitted if no further lightning strikes occur for at least 30 minutes.
FIFA, the governing body of football and World Cup organizers, has said there will be no alternative slots for European champions Spain to train on Saturday.
Final showdown
Spain and Argentina will face off in the final
Spain secured their spot in the final by defeating France 2-0 on Tuesday.
Defending champions Argentina made a late comeback to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday.
The two teams will face off in Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium, with the match starting at 12:30am IST.