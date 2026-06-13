LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / F1 2026: George Russell takes pole at Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 2026: George Russell takes pole at Barcelona-Catalunya GP
George Russell has clinched the pole position (Image Source: X/@MercedesAMGF1)

F1 2026: George Russell takes pole at Barcelona-Catalunya GP

By Rajdeep Saha
Jun 13, 2026
09:43 pm
What's the story

George Russell has clinched the pole position at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Spanish Grand Prix), edging out his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli and Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. The qualifying session was marred by a crash from Charles Leclerc, who crashed into the wall at Turn Four during Q3. This incident forced him to settle for a disappointing 10th place on the grid.

Qualifying details

Russell tops the grid in Barcelona

Russell, who had fallen 68 points behind his teammate Antonelli after failing to score in the last two races, needed a strong performance this weekend. He delivered just that with a blistering final lap of 1:14.679 in Q3. The time was enough to put him ahead of Antonelli by an impressive margin of 0.3 seconds and Hamilton by just 0.064 seconds.

Close contest

Hamilton 3rd ahead of Norris and Verstappen

Hamilton, who was carrying Ferrari's hopes after Leclerc's crash, put up a strong fight but fell just short of claiming his first Grand Prix pole since 2023. He was followed by Antonelli in third place for Mercedes. The top five were rounded off by McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

10

Barcelona-Catalunya GP Qualifying: Top 10 drivers

1) George Russell, Mercedes 2) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari 3) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes 4) Lando Norris, McLaren 5) Max Verstappen, Red Bull 6) Isack Hadjar, Red Bull 7) Oscar Piastri, McLaren 8) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls 9) Nico Hulkenberg, Audi 10) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Advertisement