F1 2026: George Russell takes pole at Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Qualifying details

Russell tops the grid in Barcelona

Russell, who had fallen 68 points behind his teammate Antonelli after failing to score in the last two races, needed a strong performance this weekend. He delivered just that with a blistering final lap of 1:14.679 in Q3. The time was enough to put him ahead of Antonelli by an impressive margin of 0.3 seconds and Hamilton by just 0.064 seconds.