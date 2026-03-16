Spinners with 50-plus wickets for South Africa in T20Is

Keshav Maharaj , the veteran left-arm spinner, is the latest South African to complete 50 wickets in T20 internationals. He achieved this milestone during the first match of a five-match series against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Maharaj is also leading the team for this series as several senior players were rested to give younger talents a chance. On this note, we list down spinners with 50 or more T20I wickets for SA.

#3 Keshav Maharaj - 50 wickets Maharaj took 2/25 from his four overs in the aforementioned game, as New Zealand were bowled out for just 91 runs. SA later won by seven wickets. Notably, he now has exactly 50 wickets from as many T20Is. Maharaj, who made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in September 2021, averages a decent 26.30, as his economy rate reads 7.69 (BBI: 3/24).

#2 Imran Tahir - 61 wickets One of the most successful spinners in T20 history, Imran Tahir also features on this list. As many as 63 of Tahir's T20 wickets have come in internationals. The leg-spinner played 38 matches in the format and averaged an incredible 15.04. Tahir has a decent economy rate of 6.73 and owns two five-wicket hauls in the format. His tally also features a couple of four-fers.

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