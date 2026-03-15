Keshav Maharaj becomes third SA spinner with 50 T20I wickets

Keshav Maharaj , the veteran left-arm spinner from South Africa, has reached the milestone of 50 T20I wickets. He accomplished the milestone with his second and final wicket in the opener of the five-T20I series against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Notably, Maharaj is the captain for this series as South Africa have rested several senior players to give younger talents a chance.

Spell A fine spell from Maharaj Maharaj claimed 2/25 from his four overs as the Kiwis were folded for just 91 in 14.3 overs while batting first. Opposition skipper Mitchell Santner and pacer Kyle Jamieson were the spinner's victims. It was indeed a poor show from the Kiwi batters as James Neesham (26) was the only one to score over 20.

Feat 50 T20I caps for Maharaj The opener of the series also marked Maharaj's 50th appearance in T20Is. The spinner, who made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in September 2021, has become the third SA spinner with a half-century of T20I wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has joined Tabraiz Shamsi (89) and Imran Tahir (61). Maharaj averages a decent 26.30, as his economy rate reads 7.69 (BBI: 3/24).

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