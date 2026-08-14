Tottenham agree £30 million deal with Inter for Djed Spence
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a £30 million deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of England defender Djed Spence. The agreement includes a 10% sell-on clause, according to Sky Sports News. Spence was a standout performer in England's third-place finish at the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup but faced stiff competition for playing time at Spurs.
Player competition
Player competition at Spurs
Despite his stellar World Cup performance, Spence was likely to have limited playing time at Spurs this season.
Pedro Porro is the first-choice right-back while Destiny Udogie, Andy Robertson, Souza and Ben Davies can all play left-back.
This player competition prompted Inter Milan to consider Spence as a potential right-wing-back option while struggling to strike a deal for Al-Ittihad's Moussa Diaby.
Career trajectory
Spence keen on Inter move
Spence, who joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to £20 million in July 2022, had three years left on his contract at Spurs with an option for another year.
However, he is keen on the move to Inter Milan after enjoying a six-month loan spell with Genoa in Italy from January 2024.
Fan sentiments
Spurs's manager de Zerbi wanted to keep Spence
Spence made 85 appearances and scored 2 goals for Spurs after his £20 million move from Middlesbrough in July 2022.
59 of his appearances came in the Premier League.
He was part of the starting XI for 23 Premier League games last season as Spurs narrowly avoided relegation.
Despite his potential exit, Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi had expressed his desire to keep Spence at the club, calling him an important part of his plans.
Information
A look at the player's career besides Spurs stint
Spence made 70 appearances for Middlesborough, scoring twice. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing 46 times and scoring three goals. He also had loan deals at Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa, making 33 appearances in total.