Tottenham agree £30 million deal with Inter for Djed Spence

Despite his stellar World Cup performance, Spence was likely to have limited playing time at Spurs this season.

Pedro Porro is the first-choice right-back while Destiny Udogie, Andy Robertson, Souza and Ben Davies can all play left-back.

This player competition prompted Inter Milan to consider Spence as a potential right-wing-back option while struggling to strike a deal for Al-Ittihad's Moussa Diaby.