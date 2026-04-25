Tottenham beat Wolves for 1st Premier League win in 2026

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first Premier League win of 2026 with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium. Matchweek 34 saw Joao Palhinha scored the decisive goal in the dying minutes of the match, giving Spurs a much-needed lifeline in their quest for survival. The win came despite injuries to key players Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons during the match.

Complications Tottenham remain 2 points behind West Ham The win at Molineux was even more important for Tottenham as they remained two points behind West Ham United in the Premier League standings. Everton's equalizer against West Ham briefly lifted Roberto De Zerbi's team out of the relegation zone. However, Callum Wilson's late winner for the Hammers somewhat muted their celebrations, further complicating Spurs's quest for survival in the league.

Information Tottenham get to 34 points From 34 matches, Tottenham have 34 points. They picked up their 8th win of the season. Meanwhile, Wolves, who are already relegated, suffered their 23rd defeat of the campaign. West Ham's 2-1 win means they are 17th with 36 points. They are two points above Tottenham.

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