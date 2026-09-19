Tottenham slip into relegation zone after Aston Villa defeat: Stats

Aston Villa's victory was their first of the season, coming after a series of underwhelming performances. Johan Manzambi, Nicolas Jackson, and Emi Buendia scored for Villa.

Despite Spurs's early pressure that saw them force Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki into four saves within 20 minutes, they couldn't capitalize on their chances.

Spurs finally broke their goal drought with late strikes from Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke, but it proved too little too late.