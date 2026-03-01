Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur's relegation worries deepen after Fulham defeat

Tottenham Hotspur 's relegation fears intensified after a 1-2 defeat against Fulham in Matchweek 28 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The loss marked Spurs's fourth consecutive defeat and also extended their winless streak in the Premier League to 10 matches. Despite the setback, Tottenham's relegation rivals also lost, giving them some respite. However, the overall performance was disappointing, with players like Conor Gallagher and Xavi Simons failing to make an impact on the game.

Match dynamics Fulham dominate the 1st half Fulham played aggressively, decisively, and coherently, missing several good chances just after half-time. Their dominance gave Spurs a chance when Mathys Tel's hold-up play led to Archie Gray crossing for Richarlison to score. However, Tottenham's struggles continued as they failed to capitalize on this opportunity. The match highlighted the team's defensive lapses and inability to shut down attacks earlier in the move.

Goal analysis Defensive lapses cost Spurs crucial goals Tottenham's defense was caught napping for both of Fulham's goals. The first came from Harry Wilson, who volleyed home after Raul Jimenez was not penalized for a slight push on Radu Dragusin in the buildup. The second goal was a stunning 25-yard strike from Alex Iwobi, who exchanged passes with Wilson before firing in off the post. Both goals highlighted Tottenham's defensive frailties and inability to track runs effectively.

Referee controversy Tottenham's frustration with referee Bramall Tottenham's captain Micky van de Ven and manager Igor Tudor were visibly frustrated with the referee Thomas Bramall for not penalizing Raul Jimenez for a push on Radu Dragusin in the buildup to Wilson's opener. The incident highlighted Spurs's desperation and nervousness during the match, leading to wild early shots and miscontrols due to anxiety. Despite their pleas, Bramall stood firm on his decision not to call a foul.

Information Tottenham remain 16th; Fulham go 9th This was Tottenham's 13th defeat of the ongoing Premier League season. They are stuck on 29 points, two above Nottingham Forest. On the other hand, Marco Silva's Fulham have rose to 9th. This was Fulham's 12th win of the season. They own 40 points.