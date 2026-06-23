India's Sree Charani becomes top-ranked WT20I bowler: Details here
What's the story
Sree Charani, a 21-year-old slow left-arm orthodox spinner from Andhra Pradesh, has become the world's top-ranked bowler in the latest Women's T20I rankings. The young Indian cricketer achieved this feat just over a year after making her international debut. Having raced to 753 rating points, she has dethroned England's Linsey Smith in the latest ICC rankings update on Tuesday. Charani's rise to the top is nothing short of phenomenal for someone who was still waiting for her first international cap a year ago.
Career progression
Stellar debut in ODI World Cup
Charani's journey in international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. Last year, she made a seamless transition into the 50-over format, becoming a key player in India's historic 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup victory on home soil. With impeccable control, subtle flight, and clever pace variations, she ended the tournament with 14 wickets from nine matches. Her performances were match-winning spells whenever her captain needed a breakthrough.
Current form
Dominance in ongoing T20 WC
Charani has carried her big-tournament temperament into the ongoing 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England. She is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 wickets from just three matches. Her economy is a stunning 5.33. Her journey to the top of the rankings was confirmed in Leeds, where she took four wickets for just 12 runs against Netherlands. A fierce three-wicket burst against South Africa further cemented her position at the top of ICC rankings.
Ranking shift
Charani dethrones English spinners
With her early career success, Charani has broken the long-standing dominance of established English spinners. Smith (726 rating points) has dropped to third after a slow start to the tournament, while her teammate Charlie Dean (733) has moved up to second with five wickets from three matches. Former world No. 1 Sophie Ecclestone (722) is also in contention, jumping four spots to fourth overall in the rankings.
Future prospects
Most wickets in single WT20 WC edition
With at least two league matches left and possibly more in the knockout stages, Charani is on track to become the outright record-holder for most wickets by a bowler in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. The record currently belongs to New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who claimed 15 wickets in six matches in the 2024 edition.