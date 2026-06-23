India's Sree Charani becomes top-ranked WT20I bowler: Details here 

Current form

Dominance in ongoing T20 WC

Charani has carried her big-tournament temperament into the ongoing 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England. She is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 wickets from just three matches. Her economy is a stunning 5.33. Her journey to the top of the rankings was confirmed in Leeds, where she took four wickets for just 12 runs against Netherlands. A fierce three-wicket burst against South Africa further cemented her position at the top of ICC rankings.