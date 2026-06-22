Women's T20 WC: Shree Charani equals this Poonam Yadav record
What's the story
India's young left-arm spinner, Shree Charani, has equaled the record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single Women's T20 World Cup edition. She matched Poonam Yadav's tally of 10 wickets during India's Group A clash against South Africa in the ongoing 2026 tourney in England. The feat came in just her third match of the tournament. Here are further details.
Bowling stats
A look at her stats
In the ongoing edition, the 21-year-old Charani has taken 10 wickets for 64 runs in 12 overs at an impressive economy rate of 5.33. Her record-equalling performance came during a tense contest at a crucial stage of the tournament, even though India eventually lost to South Africa by six wickets in Manchester. Charani, who bowled a double-wicket maiden in the game, finished with 3/24 in her four overs. Meanwhile, Yadav also claimed 10 wickets across five games in the 2020 edition in Australia.
Match details
Most wickets in 2026 WT20 WC
In this year's Women's T20 World Cup, Charani took 3/21 against Pakistan in India's opening match on June 14. She then dismissed four Netherlands batters in Leeds on June 17. These performances have made her the leading wicket-taker in this year's tournament. As per ESPNcricinfo, Charani's tally of 10 scalps is the most by a bowler after three matches in a T20 WC edition (men's or women's). Coming to her overall WT20I stats, she raced to 38 scalps across 23 games for India at 16.55.
Future prospects
Most wickets in single WT20 WC edition
With at least two league matches left and possibly more in the knockout stages, Charani is on track to become the outright record-holder for most wickets by a bowler in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. The record currently belongs to New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, who claimed 15 wickets in six matches in the 2024 edition.