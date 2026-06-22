Women's T20 WC: Shree Charani equals this Poonam Yadav record

Bowling stats

A look at her stats

In the ongoing edition, the 21-year-old Charani has taken 10 wickets for 64 runs in 12 overs at an impressive economy rate of 5.33. Her record-equalling performance came during a tense contest at a crucial stage of the tournament, even though India eventually lost to South Africa by six wickets in Manchester. Charani, who bowled a double-wicket maiden in the game, finished with 3/24 in her four overs. Meanwhile, Yadav also claimed 10 wickets across five games in the 2020 edition in Australia.