India's Sree Charani decimates Zimbabwe with her maiden WODI four-fer

After Mugeri-Tiripano's dismissal, Mupachikwa held her ground but was dismissed by Charani in the 15th over.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 197 runs in 49.5 overs.

Zimbabwe needed a partnership to stabilize their innings, which was provided by Beloved Biza (62) and Nyasha Gwanzura (13).

However, Charani struck again in her third spell, taking a return catch to dismiss Gwanzura.

Michelle Mavunga, who made a fiery 23-ball 29, was the spinner's last victim.