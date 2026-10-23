India's Sree Charani decimates Zimbabwe with her maiden WODI four-fer
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team, the reigning world champions, put up a stellar performance in the first ODI against Zimbabwe. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 197 runs in 49.5 overs at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, near Vadodara. Spinner Shree Charani was the star of India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul. Here we look at her spell and stats.
Match details
Charani broke vital partnership
Zimbabwe faced an early blow when opener Loryn Phiri was caught and bowled by Kranti Gaud in the third over.
Despite a dropped catch by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, Zimbabwe managed to build a partnership between Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (25) and Modester Mupachikwa (21).
However, Charani broke through this partnership by trapping Mugeri-Tiripano leg before wicket (LBW).
Wicket haul
Charani continues her stellar show
After Mugeri-Tiripano's dismissal, Mupachikwa held her ground but was dismissed by Charani in the 15th over.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 197 runs in 49.5 overs.
Zimbabwe needed a partnership to stabilize their innings, which was provided by Beloved Biza (62) and Nyasha Gwanzura (13).
However, Charani struck again in her third spell, taking a return catch to dismiss Gwanzura.
Michelle Mavunga, who made a fiery 23-ball 29, was the spinner's last victim.
Charani
Maiden four-fer for Charani
Charani, who finished with 4/ 23 from her quota of 10 overs, claimed her maiden four-fer in the WODI format.
She delivered three maidens.
As per Cricinfo, the left-arm spinner has now raced to 31 wickets from 22 games at 34 (ER: 5.50).
Charani, who has made a name for herself in the WT20I arena, has 64 wickets in just 35 games in the format at 12.71.
Spells
Three wickets for Kranti Gaud
Young pacer Kranti Gaud supported Charani well by claiming 3/42 from her 10 overs.
This spell took her WODI tally to 28 wickets from 18 games at 28.07. Her economy rate is a decent 5.70.
Meanwhile, Veteran off-spinner Deepti Sharma took two wickets to finish with 2/44 from 9.5 overs.
She has now raced to 168 wickets across 125 matches at 27.63 (ER: 4.45).