'One of our poorer..' SRH coach on loss vs RCB 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori has admitted that his team's bowling performance was below par in their opening match of IPL 2026. The team lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , who chased down a target of 201 runs in just 15.4 overs at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. "It was one of our poorer bowling performances," said Vettori after the match, stressing on the need for discipline and execution from his bowlers.

Bowling concerns Daniel Vettori faults undisciplined bowling Vettori emphasized that SRH's bowlers weren't as disciplined as they needed to be, giving away too many scoring opportunities to RCB's Devdutt Padikkal (61) and Virat Kohli (69). He said, "You have to get a good start, which we did against [Phil] Salt, but then I just think we weren't at our best with the ball." The head coach also pointed out that their bowling effort wasn't due to a lack of understanding of conditions but rather poor execution.

Batting brilliance Daniel Vettori praises Devdutt Padikkal's intent Vettori praised RCB for their impressive batting performance, especially Padikkal's aggressive approach that put SRH under pressure. He said, "I thought the way his [Padikkal's] intent, when he came out, put us right back under pressure." The coach acknowledged that it was a good batting display by RCB and admitted to his team's shortcomings in execution.

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Team changes Brydon Carse hand injury forces reshuffle SRH's woes were further aggravated by the last-minute injury to Brydon Carse, who would have otherwise been a certain starter. The England all-rounder was hit on his bowling hand in training two days prior, forcing a late reshuffle. English left-arm seamer David Payne replaced him and despite little time to settle in or prepare, managed to take two wickets off consecutive deliveries, although his first over had gone for 18.

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Player spotlight Daniel Vettori lauds Harsh Dubey's maturity Vettori also lauded young left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey for his maturity on the field. He said, "For this last year or so, he's been incredible in red- and white-ball cricket." The coach was pleased with Dubey's understanding of what he needed to do and his ability to take an important wicket of Padikkal.