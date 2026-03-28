RCB tame SRH in IPL 2026 opener: Key stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a formidable total of 201 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Stand-in-captain Ishan Kishan was the star of SRH's innings, scoring an explosive 80 off just 38 balls. He hit eight fours and five sixes during his blistering knock. In response, RCB went on to beat SRH by six wickets. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli shone for RCB.

Partnership impact Kishan-Klaasen 97 partnership anchors innings Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen's 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket was the backbone of SRH's innings. The explosive start by Kishan came despite a strong spell from RCB's Jacob Duffy, who picked up three wickets in his four overs while conceding just 22 runs. Duffy dismissed Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Nitish Kumar Reddy in his first three overs during the powerplay.

Batting prowess Kishan 27-ball 50, caught by Salt Kishan wasn't bogged down by the situation or opposition, playing with a lot of confidence. He brought up his half-century in just 27 balls and didn't hold back against RCB's bowlers. Kishan took on Abhinandan Singh for six, four, six and later hammered spinner Krunal Pandya for two sixes in an over. His innings came to an end when he was caught by Phil Salt near deep backward point after a stunning one-handed catch.

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Late innings flourish Aniket Verma slams 43 after Kohli drop Despite Kishan's dismissal, SRH managed to score a decent 59 runs in the last five overs of their innings. Aniket Verma played a key role in this late surge, scoring a quickfire 43 off just 19 balls. He was dropped by Virat Kohli on his score of 26 off Bhuvnesh Kumar but made the most of his second chance to help SRH post a competitive total against RCB.

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Kishan Ishan Kishan completes 3,000 IPL runs Kishan completed 3,000 runs in the IPL. The southpaw accomplished the milestone with his second run. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan owns 3,078 runs at 29.59 from 113 innings and a strike rate of 138.89. His tally includes one century and 18 fifties. Versus RCB, Kishan now has 558 runs at 39.85 from 15 matches (50s: 4).

Information Kishan owns 6,399 runs in 20 overs cricket Kishan hit 5 sixes and 8 fours in his knock. Kishan has raced to 6,399 runs in 20 overs cricket from 230 matches (221 innings) at 31.06. His strike rate is 142.77. Kishan now has 36 fifties (100s: 7). He has smashed 311 sixes.

Do you know? Duffy races to 192 scalps in 20 overs cricket Duffy shone on his IPL debut, finishing with 3/22. Overall in the 20-over format, the Kiwi pacer has amassed 192 scalps from 169 matches at just 24.85. He owns 7 four-fers and two fifers.

Shepherd Romario Shepherd claims 3/54; Bhuvi races to 199 scalps Shepherd claimed 3/54 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shepherd has raced to 215 wickets in 20 overs cricket from 233 matches (209 innings). He averages 26.21, as per ESPNcricinfo. In the IPL, he has picked 13 scalps from 19 matches at 35.53. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) now owns 199 IPL scalps from 191 matches at 27.35.

Padikkal Padikkal smashes 61 versus SRH Padikkal smashed 4 sixes and 7 fours in his 61-run knock (SR: 234.62). He owns 1,867 runs from 75 IPL games at 25.93. Padikkal slammed his 12th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus SRH, Padikkal has smashed 218 runs from 8 matches at 27.25 (50s: 2). Overall in 20 overs cricket, he has 3,423 runs at 32.60 (50s: 22, 100s: 4). As per Cricbuzz, the 21-ball fifty by Paddikal is the second-quickest for an RCB batter against SRH, behind Rajat Patidar's 19 balls at Hyderabad in 2024.

Kohli Virat Kohli slams his 6th fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad In 25 matches against SRH, Kohli has scored 874 runs at 39,72. He has smashed 6 fifties and a hundred, besides posting three ducks. His strike rate reads 144.46. He has hit 88 fours and 34 sixes. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli has scored 402 runs from 9 matches against SRH at 57.42 (50s: 4). Kohli owns 8,730 runs from 268 IPL matches (260 innings) at 39.86. He clocked his 64th fifty (100s: 8). Kohli is closing in on 300 sixes (296). His strike rate is 133.14.