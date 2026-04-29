Shammi Silva resigns as SLC president, office-bearers follow suit
What's the story
Shammi Silva, the long-serving president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has resigned from his position. The move comes after Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the President of Sri Lanka, called for a change in leadership at the national cricket body. Silva had been at the helm of SLC since 2019. Along with him, other office-bearers have also resigned en-masse as per an earlier decision.
Official announcement
Silva's resignation in official statement
The SLC has confirmed Silva's resignation in an official statement. "The President of Sri Lanka Cricket, Mr. Shammi Silva, has tendered his resignation from the post, effective today," it said. "Along with him, the office bearers and members of the Executive Committee of the SLC have also submitted their resignations." The decision was made during a meeting held by SLC's executive committee on Tuesday.
Transition phase
Interim body to take charge
The mass resignations have paved the way for an interim body to take charge of SLC. The decision has been formally communicated to President Dissanayake and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sunil Kumara Gamage. This transition marks a significant shift in Sri Lanka's cricket administration amid political pressure from the country's top leadership.