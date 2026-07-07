Dinesh Chandimal completes 6,500 runs in Test cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Star Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal has surpassed 6,500 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone on Day 5 of the second Test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Chandimal entered the game, needing 42 runs to attain the landmark. In Sri Lanka's first innings, he scored 1 run. He has surpassed fifty in his side's 2nd outing.
Stats
Chandimal joins these names
Playing his 92nd Test match (165 innings), Chandimal surpssed 6,500 runs at an average of 43-plus. He has clocked 16 hundreds and 36 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chandimal is sixth in terms of batters with the most Test runs for Sri Lanka. He is only behind legends like Kumar Sangakkara (12,400), Mahela Jayawardene (11,814), Angelo Mathews (8,214), Dimuth Karunaratne (7,222), and Sanath Jayasuriya (6,973).
Numbers
His numbers across conditions
During his stay, Chandimal also went past 3,000 runs in away Tests. He averages around 40 in this regard across 46 matches. Meanwhile, Chandimal has tallied 3,126 runs in 41 home Tests at 48.84. Meanwhile, in five neutral venue matches, he has clobbered 349 runs at 43.62. The batter's solitary Test double-hundred came against Australia in 2022 (206*).