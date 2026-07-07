Dinesh Chandimal completes 6,500 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

Numbers

His numbers across conditions

During his stay, Chandimal also went past 3,000 runs in away Tests. He averages around 40 in this regard across 46 matches. Meanwhile, Chandimal has tallied 3,126 runs in 41 home Tests at 48.84. Meanwhile, in five neutral venue matches, he has clobbered 349 runs at 43.62. The batter's solitary Test double-hundred came against Australia in 2022 (206*).