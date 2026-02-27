Decoding Sri Lanka and Pakistan's H2H record in T20Is
What's the story
Pakistan are set to talk on Sri Lanka in Match 50 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. The Super 8s Group 2 contest will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Sri Lanka are already eliminated after having lost both their games. Pakistan's semi-final fate hangs by the balance. Ahead of a cracking contest, here we decode the H2H record.
H2H
17-12 win-loss record for Pakistan over Sri Lanka
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have met each other 29 times in T20Is. Pakistan have enjoyed a 17-12 win-loss record against the Lankans. On Sri Lankan soil, the two sides have met 8 times. Pakistan own a 5-3 win-loss record. Meanwhile, at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Sri Lanka share a 2-2 win-loss record from 4 meetings.
Stats
Player focus: Here are the stats
Among active players, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka has managed 206 runs versus Pakistan from 16 matches at 13.73. For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan has scored 196 runs from six matches at 39.20 (50s: 2). Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup, has 23 wickets at 12.69. For Pakistan, star spinner Abrar Ahmed has picked 9 scalps at 14.33.