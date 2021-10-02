Stan Wawrinka vs Big Three: Statistical comparison

Statistical comparison between Stan Wawrinka and the Big Three

Stan Wawrinka hasn't competed much this year after undergoing a couple of foot surgeries. The three-time Grand Slam champion last played in Doha. He lost to Lloyd Harris in the opening round. Over the years, Wawrinka has been involved in several memorable encounters with each of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. Here is a statistical comparison between Wawrinka and the Big Three.

vs Djokovic

Djokovic has a 19-6 lead over Wawrinka

Wawrinka has played the world number one, Djokovic, 25 times. The Serbian leads the head-to-head series 19-6. Djokovic won the first (completed) encounter between them in 2006 (Switzerland). Wawrinka avenged the loss by beating Djokovic a few months later (Vienna). The latter then won 14 consecutive games against Wawrinka. Wawrinka finally broke the deadlock at the 2014 Australian Open.

Wawrinka has defeated Djokovic twice in Grand Slam finals

Wawrinka has a win-loss record of 2-0 in Grand Slam finals against Djokovic. The Swiss ace won the French Open (2015) and US Open (2016) after defeating Djokovic. Notably, the two players have four wins each against each other in the overall major matches.

vs Federer

Federer leads Wawrinka 23-3

Wawrinka has clashed with his compatriot Federer a total of 26 times. The latter leads the head-to-head series 23-3. Wawrinka claimed his first victory against Federer at the 2009 Monte-Carlo Masters. Federer then won 11 consecutive matches against Wawrinka. In 2014, the latter won Monte-Carlo after beating Federer in the final. This was his first Masters 1000 title (on his third attempt).

Federer leads 7-1 at majors

Federer has a 7-1 lead over Wawrinka in Grand Slam events. However, the two haven't met in major finals. Notably, Federer has a massive lead of 17-0 on hard courts. He leads 1-0 on grass courts and 4-3 on clay courts.

vs Nadal

Wawrinka trails 3-17 against Nadal

Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal have locked horns 20 times. The latter leads the head-to-head meetings 17-3. Notably, Nadal won the first 12 encounters between the two players. He won two finals (2007 Stuttgart and 2013 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid). Wawrinka claimed his first win against Nadal in 2014. He outclassed the Spaniard to win the Australian Open. This was Wawrinka's maiden Grand Slam title.

Wawrinka is win-less against Nadal since 2015

Nadal has won the last six matches against Wawrinka. In 2017, he defeated the Swiss to win the French Open. Wawrinka is win-less against Nadal since 2015 when he beat the Spaniard in the quarter-finals of ATP Masters 1000 Paris.