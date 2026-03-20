Will DC's Mitchell Starc be available for entire IPL 2026? 

Star Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are likely to sit out the first few matches of IPL 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo. Cricket Australia is closely monitoring the workloads of its premier fast bowlers, considering a busy cricket calendar ahead. The news comes as a blow for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were hoping to have their star players on board from the start.

Player absences More Australian players to miss IPL 2026 Starc and Hazlewood's likely absence from the initial matches of IPL 2026 adds to a growing list of Australian cricketers who will miss all or part of the upcoming season. Pat Cummins is already out for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings) and Jack Edwards (Sunrisers Hyderabad) were ruled out altogether on Friday.

Player profiles Starc's heavy workload; Hazlewood's injury concerns Starc was Australia's leading bowler in the Ashes, playing all five Tests and winning the Player-of-the-Series award with 31 wickets. He also played some BBL matches toward the end of last season. However, he has retired from T20Is and missed the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka earlier this year. Meanwhile, Hazlewood missed out on the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries but played some matches in white-ball series against South Africa, India at home last year as well as away in New Zealand last year.

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