Will DC's Mitchell Starc be available for entire IPL 2026?
What's the story
Star Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are likely to sit out the first few matches of IPL 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo. Cricket Australia is closely monitoring the workloads of its premier fast bowlers, considering a busy cricket calendar ahead. The news comes as a blow for Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were hoping to have their star players on board from the start.
Player absences
More Australian players to miss IPL 2026
Starc and Hazlewood's likely absence from the initial matches of IPL 2026 adds to a growing list of Australian cricketers who will miss all or part of the upcoming season. Pat Cummins is already out for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings) and Jack Edwards (Sunrisers Hyderabad) were ruled out altogether on Friday.
Player profiles
Starc's heavy workload; Hazlewood's injury concerns
Starc was Australia's leading bowler in the Ashes, playing all five Tests and winning the Player-of-the-Series award with 31 wickets. He also played some BBL matches toward the end of last season. However, he has retired from T20Is and missed the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka earlier this year. Meanwhile, Hazlewood missed out on the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries but played some matches in white-ball series against South Africa, India at home last year as well as away in New Zealand last year.
Team dynamics
Major blow for Delhi Capitals
Starc's absence is a major blow for Delhi Capitals as they were banking on him to lead their bowling attack. The 36-year-old is being cautiously handled after a heavy workload over the last 12 months. Notably, he has bowled more balls in Test cricket during this period than every paceman except India's Mohammed Siraj. In the IPL, the left-arm seamer has taken 65 wickets from 52 games (ER: 8.61).