'Haven't paid much attention': Starc on Khawaja's ball-tampering claims
What's the story
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has responded to former cricketer Usman Khawaja's recent revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. The 'Sandpapergate' incident saw Australia accused of tampering with the ball during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were handed one-year bans from competitive cricket, while Cameron Bancroft also faced sanctions including a nine-month international/domestic ban.
Controversy reignited
Khawaja's explosive claims about ball-tampering scandal
Ahead of his autobiography 'Sabr,' Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team, including players and support staff, was involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.
He said it was a collective responsibility, contrary to Cricket Australia's findings that implicated only Smith, Warner, and Bancroft.
In his book, Khawaja also called for collective accountability from the entire Aussie locker room for their role in this incident.
Response from Starc
What did Starc say?
Responding to Khawaja's claims, Starc said, as quoted by Fox Sports, "I have not really paid much attention, to be fair."
He added that his recollection of events has not changed since 2021 when the Aussie bowling quartet - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Starc and Nathan Lyon - issued a joint statement denying knowledge of any foreign object being used to alter the ball's condition.
On Khawaja's revelation about ball-tampering in the Gqeberha Test, Starc said it was the first time he had heard anything about it happening there.
"As our statement said, we were not aware of things being taken on the field; that is where I will leave it," Starc signed off.
Support from Warner
Warner backs Khawaja amid renewed controversy
Former Australian opener David Warner has backed Khawaja amid the renewed controversy over the 2018 Sandpaper Gate scandal.
In a video posted on Instagram, he said that Khawaja's revelations are accurate and that the truth about one of Australian cricket's darkest episodes needed to come out.
Warner was one of three players punished by Cricket Australia (CA) after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Investigation criticism
Warner questions credibility of investigation conducted post-incident
Warner also questioned the credibility of the investigation conducted after the incident, noting that Khawaja, who was sitting next to Bancroft, wasn't interviewed.
He criticized CA for not conducting a thorough investigation and stressed that it's not about pointing fingers but about accountability and transparency.
The controversy resurfaced after excerpts from Khawaja's autobiography, reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, claimed that ball-tampering was not limited to the Cape Town Test and sandpaper had also been used during the previous Test in Port Elizabeth.