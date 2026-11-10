'Haven't paid much attention': Starc on Khawaja's ball-tampering claims

Ahead of his autobiography 'Sabr,' Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team, including players and support staff, was involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

He said it was a collective responsibility, contrary to Cricket Australia's findings that implicated only Smith, Warner, and Bancroft.

In his book, Khawaja also called for collective accountability from the entire Aussie locker room for their role in this incident.