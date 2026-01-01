US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas stages stunning comeback against Arthur Fils
What's the story
Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former world number three, staged a remarkable comeback to defeat 10th seed Arthur Fils in the first round of the US Open. The match, played at Louis Armstrong Stadium, saw Tsitsipas come back from a set and break down to win 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-4. It lasted for 2 hours and 54 minutes. Here are further details and stats.
Match highlights
Tsitsipas next meets Lloyd Harris
Tsitsipas, who is unseeded at the US Open for the first time in his career, will next face qualifier Lloyd Harris.
Fils came into the tournament on a six-match winning streak after winning the ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati eight days ago.
However, he couldn't withstand Tsitsipas's resilience and skill.
"I am speechless, I don't know what to say," said an elated Tsitsipas after his victory.
Career resurgence
Tsitsipas slowly finding his rhythm
After a tough phase marred by injuries and inconsistent form, Tsitsipas is slowly finding his rhythm.
He ended a 16-month title drought in Gstaad last month and now looks poised for another strong run on the grandest stage of all.
Despite Fils's impressive performance, it was Tsitsipas who dominated with 50 winners against the Frenchman's 38, securing his place in the second round against South African Harris.
Tsitsipas doled out 14 aces in the match and converted 5/12 break points.
Numbers
Tsitsipas is 71-36 at Grand Slams
Tsitsipas has raced to a 71-36 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
Notably, the four-time semi-finalist and two-time Grand Slam finalist is now 8-8 at the US Open.
His best performance at the US Open reads two third-round appearances in 2020 and 2021 respectively.
Last season, he was ousted in the 2nd round.