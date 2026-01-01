US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas stages stunning comeback against Arthur Fils

Tsitsipas, who is unseeded at the US Open for the first time in his career, will next face qualifier Lloyd Harris.

Fils came into the tournament on a six-match winning streak after winning the ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati eight days ago.

However, he couldn't withstand Tsitsipas's resilience and skill.

"I am speechless, I don't know what to say," said an elated Tsitsipas after his victory.