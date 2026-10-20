'England should be coached by an Englishman': Stephen Fleming
What's the story
Stephen Fleming, the newly appointed head coach of England's Test side, has said that the national side should be coached by an Englishman. The Kiwi coach, who was appointed in July and will start his tenure with a tour of South Africa in December, stressed developing English coaches as one of his main objectives. Fleming's appointment comes after his successful 18-year tenure with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, where he oversaw five titles.
Coaching philosophy
Fleming wants national team coached by a national representative
Fleming is set to replace Brendon McCullum as Test coach while the latter continues to lead white-ball teams.
The former NZ skipper said he believed the national team should be coached by a national representative.
"I do believe that primarily the national team should be coached by a national representative," Fleming told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity, but there will be some development in terms of coaching."
Coaching history
Recent history of Test coaching appointments
In recent decades, England's Test team has had few Englishmen at the helm.
Since 1999, Peter Moores has served two terms as coach, while Chris Silverwood held the position from 2019 to 2022.
Other than them, Zimbabweans Duncan Fletcher and Andy Flower, Australian Trevor Bayliss, and New Zealander Brendon McCullum have also been at the helm during this period.
Coaching staff
Trescothick part of Fleming's coaching team
Fleming's coaching team already has a strong English presence.
Former England opener Marcus Trescothick, who was in interim charge of the Test side earlier this year, has joined the staff along with former England wicketkeeper James Foster and former spinner Richard Dawson.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Trott will take charge of the England Lions.
Inclusion strategy
County coaches to be included in set-up
Fleming also wants to include coaches and former players from across the English game.
He hopes to bring county coaches into the national set-up at different times, giving former England players a chance to work with the team.
"There are some really key people who have come back into the system, and I'm really pleased about that," he said.
County observation
Fleming to observe county cricket next summer
Fleming also plans to observe county cricket next summer as England prepares for the Ashes at home.
"Yep, I'll be around, and I really enjoyed this year getting to catch up," said Fleming.
"A lot of the guys I played with are now in positions either coaching or the head positions at counties."
His first assignment will be a three-Test tour of South Africa in December and January.