Stephen Fleming to join England's T20I side: Here's why
What's the story
New Zealand's Stephen Fleming, the newly appointed head coach for England's Test cricket team, is set to join the national T20I side in Manchester. The move comes as part of a two-week trip to the UK. His visit will include finalizing his support staff and discussing multi-format player commitments with Brendon McCullum, his close friend and business partner who is also England's white-ball head coach.
Player interactions
Fleming's busy schedule in the UK
Fleming will meet Test vice-captain and limited-overs captain Harry Brook, who is leading the upcoming T20Is against Sri Lanka.
He will also catch up with Joe Root this week to review England's recent 3-0 series win over Pakistan and prepare for December's Test tour of South Africa.
The new coach will also meet other ECB officials and visit various counties during his trip.
Upcoming engagements
Fleming's 1st road trip
Fleming's first road trip took him to the ECB Performance Centre in Loughborough.
He will shadow McCullum during England's third T20I against Sri Lanka this weekend before returning home for commentary duties on India's tour of New Zealand.
The new coach has a busy schedule ahead, with a tri-series in Pakistan starting October 22, followed by ODIs and T20Is in Australia.
Schedule challenges
England's packed schedule ahead
The first half of England's winter is packed with a tri-series in Pakistan, three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia.
A week after the last T20I, they will play a tour match in Durban ahead of a three-Test series in South Africa.
The busy schedule has raised concerns about player workloads, especially multi-format players like Brook who are involved in all formats of the game.
Workload considerations
McCullum addresses player workload concerns
McCullum has acknowledged the need to manage player workloads, especially with an ODI World Cup coming up next year.
He confirmed that Brook has been given time off before the 50-over series starting September 22 at Chester-le-Street.
Jofra Archer has also been rested for the first T20I while Josh Tongue will be rested for the second match on Thursday.