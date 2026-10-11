Steve Smith becomes fielder with most Test catches: Details here
What's the story
Australian batting talisman Steve Smith has become the fielder with the most catches in Test cricket history, surpassing England's Joe Root. Smith achieved this milestone with his second grab on the third morning of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. He caught South African captain Temba Bavuma off Nathan Lyon before taking a spectacular diving catch off Pat Cummins to dismiss David Bedingham for 49.
Match impact
Smith's catches put pressure on South African team
Smith's catches were instrumental in putting pressure on the South African team.
After Matt Renshaw's marathon first-innings knock helped Australia to 390 all out, South Africa started their reply positively.
However, Mitchell Starc dismissed Aiden Markram for 37, with Renshaw taking the catch at first slip.
This was followed by Smith's two brilliant catches that further tilted the match in Australia's favor.
Record details
Smith surpasses Root to become leading catcher in Test cricket
Smith's record-breaking feat puts him ahead of some of the best fielders in Test cricket.
He has taken 221 catches in 240 innings across 126 matches.
This surpasses Root, who has taken 220 catches in 323 innings over his career so far.
Other notable players on this list include India's Rahul Dravid with 210 catches and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene with 205 catches.
Career
11,000 Test runs loading for Smith
Smith is in line to become the 3rd Australian batter to enter the 11,000-run club in Tests after Ricky Ponting (13,378) and Allan Border (11,734).
The veteran has raced to 10,945 runs.
His record includes an impressive 37 hundreds and 45 fifties.
Smith's average of 55.84 is only second to Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara's 57.40 among batters with 10,000-plus Test runs.
He made a 53-ball 25 in Australia's first innings.