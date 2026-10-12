Steve Smith becomes fourth Australian with this feat (away Tests) 

Playing his 56th away Test as per Cricinfo, Smith has raced to 5,006 runs at an impressive average of 53.82.

His tally includes 17 tons and 20 half-centuries, with his best score being 215.

Meanwhile, Allan Border (5,431), Ricky Ponting (5,360), and Steve Waugh (5,083) were the other Aussies with 5,000-plus runs in away Test matches.

However, Smith's tally of 17 tons in these games is the most for any Aussie.