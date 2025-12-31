Steve Smith averages 64.47 at the SCG in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Australia will look to bounce back in the 5th and final Ashes 2025-26 series Test to be held at the SCG from January 4 onward. Hosts Australia have already sealed the series, taking a 3-0 lead before England won the 4th encounter at the MCG. Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in skipper, boasts terrific numbers at the SCG. He will be aiming to deliver the goods.
SCG
4 centuries and 7 fifties at the SCG for Smith
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith owns a tally of 1,096 runs from 12 matches (19 innings) at an average of 64.47. He has hammered 4 centuries and 7 fifties at the SCG. Versus England, he has scored 367 runs from 4 matches at an average of 61.16. In addition to a century, he has hit three fifties.
Overall
Smith's overall Test stats and his performance in Ashes 2025-26
Overall in the longest format, Smith has accumulated 10,613 runs from 122 matches (218 innings) at 55.85. He has clobbered 36 centuries and 44 fifties. Versus England, he owns 3,553 runs from 40 matches at 55.51 (100s: 12, 50s: 14). In the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, he has scored 136 runs from three matches (6 innings) at 45.33. He owns a solitary fifty.