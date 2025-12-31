Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in skipper, boasts terrific numbers at the SCG (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Steve Smith averages 64.47 at the SCG in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:15 pm Dec 31, 202506:15 pm

Australia will look to bounce back in the 5th and final Ashes 2025-26 series Test to be held at the SCG from January 4 onward. Hosts Australia have already sealed the series, taking a 3-0 lead before England won the 4th encounter at the MCG. Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in skipper, boasts terrific numbers at the SCG. He will be aiming to deliver the goods.