Steve Smith hammers match-winning 65 in BBL 2025-26 Challenger: Stats

The Sydney Sixers have secured their spot in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 season final against Perth Scorchers. The team achieved this feat with a convincing 57-run victory over the defending champions, Hobart Hurricanes, in the Challenger match at the SCG on Friday. Steve Smith was the star of the show for the Sixers, scoring an impressive 65 runs off just 43 balls. Here are the details.

Match details Sixers post a challenging total before defeating Hurricanes The Sixers posted a formidable total of 198/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Smith's stellar knock, Moises Henriques (19 off eight), Joel Davies (27 off 12), and Lachlan Shaw (21 off 13) also made quick contributions. For the Hurricanes, Riley Meredith was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/52 in four overs. In response, Hobart Hurricanes perished for 141. Ben Dwarshuis claimed 3/26 from three overs. Mitchell Starc managed 2/29 from his 4 overs.

Stats 10th half-century for Smith in his BBL career Smith's 65 was laced with nine fours and a six. He struck at 151.16. With this effort, he has raced to 275 runs from 5 matches at 68.75. This was his 3rd fifty-plus score of the season (50s: 2, 100s: 1). Overall in BBL, he has amassed 1,474 runs from 39 matches at 49.13. He recorded his 10th fifty (100s: 4).

Do you know? What about his overall T20 stats? As per ESPNcricinfo, in 271 T20s, Smith has raced to 6,218 runs from 241 innings at 32.72. He recorded his 30th T20 fifty (100s: 5). He owns a strike rate of 131.23.

