Ben Stokes set to play first match after international retirement

Stokes, 35, had missed the second Test match due to an investigation into a London nightclub incident. The former England captain, along with Gus Atkinson, reportedly broke England's midnight curfew.

However, during his time away from the England team, he played in Durham's County Championship match against Northamptonshire.

Despite admitting to having developed "negative feelings" about playing for England, Stokes said that his stint in county cricket revived his passion for the sport.