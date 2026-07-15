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Home / News / Sports News / Ben Stokes set to play first match after international retirement
Ben Stokes set to play first match after international retirement
Stokes will play for Durham in the One-Day Cup

Ben Stokes set to play first match after international retirement

By Parth Dhall
Jul 15, 2026
04:51 pm
What's the story

Former England captain Ben Stokes is all set to feature in his first competitive game after retiring from international cricket. He will play for Durham in the opening round of matches in the One-Day Cup on Tuesday. This comes after an abrupt retirement announcement during England's third Test against New Zealand last month. As reported earlier, Stokes will continue to play in franchise cricket around the globe.

Comeback journey

Stokes's county stint reignited his passion for the sport

Stokes, 35, had missed the second Test match due to an investigation into a London nightclub incident. The former England captain, along with Gus Atkinson, reportedly broke England's midnight curfew.

However, during his time away from the England team, he played in Durham's County Championship match against Northamptonshire.

Despite admitting to having developed "negative feelings" about playing for England, Stokes said that his stint in county cricket revived his passion for the sport.

Plans

Next chapter in my cricket career, says Stokes

Stokes said he was excited about his next chapter in cricket, especially returning to play for his boyhood club Durham.

"I'm very excited about the next part of what I get to do," the former skipper told BBC Sport.

However, he also acknowledged some tough moments this week but felt they only reinforced that he'd made the right decision in his career path.

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Match history

First one-day match for Durham in 12 years

The upcoming match at Derby will be Stokes's first domestic one-day match for Durham in 12 years, according to BBC Sport.

His last 50-over game for Durham was a win over Warwickshire in the 2014 One-Day Cup final.

The timing of his return coincides with the launch of The Hundred, a revamped version of a cricket tournament where stakes in eight franchises were sold to investors for about £520m.

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Retirement

Stokes's stellar career

Stokes announced his international retirement on Day 4 of the Test series decider against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

While the all-rounder later opened in England's chase, the hosts lost by 160 runs.

Stokes concluded a stellar international career with 352 wickets from 279 matches at an average of 33.52. He also scored 11,321 runs at 35.15.

During his final game, Stokes became the second all-rounder to attain the Test double of 7,000 runs and 250 wickets, joining Jacques Kallis.

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